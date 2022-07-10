(KRON) — A team of 360 firefighters is battling the Washburn Fire in Yosemite, and they are taking extra steps to protect a California legend, “The Grizzly Giant,” according to a post from Yosemite Fire and Aviation.

“The Grizzly Giant” is a giant sequoia tree located in the Mariposa Grove are of Yosemite and is renowned for its size. At 209 feet tall, the tree is the second-largest in Yosemite and one of the most photographed, according to Yosemite Fire and Aviation.

Firefighters are working to protect all of the giant sequoias in the Mariposa Grove by removing ‘fuels’ from around the trees and setting out sprinklers to increase the humidity in the air and moisture level on the ground.

The Washburn Fire was reported on July 7, has since grown to 1,591 acres, and is still at zero percent containment, according to the National Park Service.