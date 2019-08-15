Firefighters battle 75-acre fire in south San Jose

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Firefighters are responding to a fire in South San Jose, according to Cal Fire.

As of 5:45 p.m., the “Bayliss Fire” is 80% contained, according to officials.

Firefighters remain at the scene mopping up.

At 1:56 p.m., Cal Fire reported that the fire was approximately 75 acres and forward progress has stopped.

The fire is at the intersection of Santa Teresa Boulevard and Bailey Avenue, right behind the Metcalf Transmission Substation.

#Baylissfire [update] at Santa Teresa Blvd cross Bailey Ave in South San Jose (Santa Clara County) CAL FIRE air tactical A460 reporting approximately 75 acres and forward progress has stopped. @SJFD pic.twitter.com/i9ZHVrhIex — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) August 15, 2019

A vehicle reportedly hit a utility pole, causing the fire, according to officials.

PG&E said the power has been restored after an earlier outage, impacting more than 1,600 customers.

Santa Teresa Boulevard is closed in both directions.

At 12:54, officials were battling a 30-acre fire on both sides of the road with power lines down.

#Baylissfire [update] at Santa Teresa Blvd cross Bailey Ave in South San Jose (Santa Clara County) fire is now 30 acres on both sides of Santa Teresa Blvd with power lines down. Santa Teresa Blvd is closed in both directions. @SJFD — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) August 15, 2019

At 12:39 p.m., Cal Fire originally tweeted that firefighters were responding to a 10-acre fire.

Cal Fire air tactical, air tankers and helicopter are at the scene.

Firefighters at scene of a wildland fire on Santa Teresa Blvd cross of Bailey Ave in South San Jose (Santa Clara County) Incident commander reporting 10 acres on both sides of the road. CAL FIRE assisting with a wildland response #baylissfire — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) August 15, 2019

No further details have been made available, check back for updates.

