CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — Firefighters responding to a large fire in an abandoned restaurant in Concord say the blaze is now under control. The restaurant, the Imperial Seafood Restaurant, was located at 1680 Willow Pass Road.

At the time the fire broke out, the restaurant had been out of business and boarded up for quite some time. Although abandoned, the building was located on a part of Willow Pass that was close to other businesses, stores and restaurants. No other businesses or buildings were damaged as a result of the fire.

The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District was the agency that responded to the fire. Although the fire is under control, firefighters remain on the scene to make sure there are no residual flames and that the fire doesn’t reignite.

Because the building was boarded up, firefighters were forced to tackle the blaze from outside and above. It is not known if anyone was in the building at the time the fire broke out.

Witnesses say the fire began burning around 4:00 a.m. Friday morning.