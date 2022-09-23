(KRON) — Contra Costa County firefighters responded on Friday morning to a call about a van that was engulfed in flames and “rolling backwards,” KRON4 confirmed. Firefighters received the call about a van on fire just before 8 a.m. and confirmed that the vehicle was on fire of the right hand side of the road.

The van’s engine was reportedly on fire. Firefighters with San Ramon Valley Fire responded. At 8:01 a.m. two people were spotted getting out of the burning van by a caller. The San Ramon Valley Fire Department took over the incident at 8:07 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.