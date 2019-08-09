Firefighters battle brush fire in Dublin

CLICK HERE TO WATCH STREAMING COVERAGE OF THE FIRE

DUBLIN (KRON) — A brush fire burned Friday afternoon near subdivisions in Dublin.

As of 5:32 p.m., the fire was sized at 248 acres and 100% contained, according to Alameda County Fire.

Dublin #HarteFire (Final) Update: The fire is 248 acres and 100% contained. Alameda County and @calfireSCU @CAL_FIRE firefighters will remain at the scene extinguishing hot spots throughout the evening. pic.twitter.com/Ht01ZDZOsC — Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) August 10, 2019

It burned near 3840 Camino Loop.

Helicopters and planes dropped water and fire retardant on the flames.

Cal Fire, Alameda County Fire, Fremont, Pleasanton and Livermore fire fighters are responding.

Dublin #HarteFire Update: resources at the vegetation fire include 3 dozers, 19 engines and 4 air tankers. @calfireSCU @DublinPIO — Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) August 9, 2019

The first reports of the fire came in around 1:30 p.m., saying the fire was burning north of I-580, east of Dublin, west of Fallon Road, officials said..

As seen in this Twitter video, the fire burned near homes in the East Dublin Hills.

KRON4 meteorologist Mabrisa Rodriquez says winds in the area area about 15 miles per hour. Those winds helped whip the flames through the dry grass.

Officials say the winds blew the fire away from structures

Fire officials warned people in the area to possibly be ready to evacuate.

Evacuation routes are south on Collier Canyon or East on Highland, according to authorities.

Dublin CHP said the fire is not affecting traffic.

The fire also impacted air quality in the Tri-Valley areas, including Dublin, Livermore and Pleasanton.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District issued an advisory for Friday afternoon because of smoke.

The agency encourages residents to avoid exposure to smoke from the fire and stay inside, if possible.

After the fire’s containment, the division chief with the Alameda County Fire Department said the fire was another sign and reminder to have escape routes ready and be ready at home if evacuation is ever necessary because of fire.

The chief also encourages residents to manage vegetation surrounding your home.