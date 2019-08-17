‘Fire danger is high’: Crews battle two grass fires in Pittsburg

PITTSBURG (KRON) — Firefighters are battling two separate grass fires in the Pittsburg area, according to fire officials.

Conta Costa Fire tweeted that one fire is located near 900 Carpino Ave. and the other near 2200 Golf Club Rd.

Con Fire is responding to two grassfires in Pittsburg at this hour – one is in the vicinity of 900 Carpino Ave and the other near 2200 Golf Club Rd. Please avoid these areas to allow emergency vehicles unimpeded access. Fire danger is high, use caution outdoors! — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) August 17, 2019

Officials say fire danger is high and to be careful when stepping outside.

Authorities advise drivers to be aware of emergency vehicles on the road responding to the scenes.

No further information has been made available, check back for updates.

