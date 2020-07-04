Fireworks cause of at least 1 fire as crews respond to multiple fires in Contra Costa County

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Fire crews are responding to multiple fires across Contra Costa County Friday night.
Two grass fires are burning, one in San Pablo and one in Pittsburg.
Additionally, a barn is burning in Rodeo.
Officials say illegal fireworks were the cause of at least one of the fires.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
Check back for updates
