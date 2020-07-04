Fireworks cause of at least 1 fire as crews respond to multiple fires in Contra Costa County

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Fire crews are responding to multiple fires across Contra Costa County Friday night.

Two grass fires are burning, one in San Pablo and one in Pittsburg.

Additionally, a barn is burning in Rodeo.

Officials say illegal fireworks were the cause of at least one of the fires.

Fire crews across County are committed to two vegetation & a structure fire of unknown origin. Grass fires are burning in San Pablo and Pittsburg, a barn is burning in Rodeo. Illegal fireworks known as cause in at least one of these. Pictured, Hwy 4 at Loveridge. #confiresafe4th pic.twitter.com/uRVoeN4BTj — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) July 4, 2020

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Check back for updates

Latest News Headlines: