Fireworks cause of at least 1 fire as crews respond to multiple fires in Contra Costa County

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Fire crews are responding to multiple fires across Contra Costa County Friday night.

Two grass fires are burning, one in San Pablo and one in Pittsburg.

Additionally, a barn is burning in Rodeo.

Officials say illegal fireworks were the cause of at least one of the fires.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

