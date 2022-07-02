(KRON) — This year’s Fourth of July celebrations are bringing fireworks shows out with bang. KRON4 compiled a list of the fireworks shows you can check out across the Bay Area. Some shows are free, while others require tickets or reservations. Please check individual links to buy tickets or make reservations.
San Francisco
San Francisco – Fisherman’s Wharf will host SF’s fireworks event beginning at 9:30 p.m.
North Bay
- Marin – Marin County Fair: So Happy Together, fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
- Rohnert Park – Green Music Center Fourth of July Spectacular, fireworks display after performance
- Sausalito – Sausalito Fourth of July, fireworks show will follow at around 9:15 p.m.
East Bay
- Vallejo – Six Flags Discovery Kingdom Fourth of July Fest
- Antioch – Sesquicentennial Fourth of July Celebration and Parade, fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
- Benicia – Benicia’s Torchlight Parade, fireworks at 9 p.m.
- Concord – Welcome Back Concord, fireworks at 9 p.m.
- Livermore – United We Shine: Community Fireworks Night fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
- Oakland – Oakland Athletics’ Patriotic After-Game Fireworks Display, after the A’s play the Blue Jays
- Pleasant Hill – Fourth of July Celebration fireworks by Pyro Spectacular after sunset at 8:35 p.m.
Peninsula
- Redwood City – Redwood City Fourth of July, fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
South Bay
- Cupertino – Cupertino Fourth of July fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
- Mountain View – San Francisco Symphony Fourth of July Concert, fireworks at 9 p.m.
- Santa Clara – California’s Great America Fourth of July Celebration fireworks at 9:45 p.m.
Cruises
- Fourth of July 2022 Fireworks Sail on the Bay – Proof of vaccination is required with reservation
- Luxe Fourth of July Dinner Cruise – Buffet dinner will be served, reservations are required
- Blue and Gold Fireworks Cruises – Two departure times available, reservations are required
- Adventure Cat Sailing Charters – Will depart from Pier 39 at 9:00 p.m, reservations required
- Red & White Fleet Cruise – Two departure times, departing from Pier 43
- SS Jeremiah O’Brien – A WWII Liberty Ship is hosting a dockside viewing party at Pier 45