First community spread COVID-19 case happened in a nail salon, Newsom says

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) — Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday the first community-spread case of coronavirus happened in a nail salon.

Newsom revealed the information when answering a question about why nail salons are not allowed to reopen until Stage 3 of California’s reopening guidelines.

“This whole thing started in the state of California, the first community spread, in a nail salon,” Newsom said.

The governor did not provide specifics and did not disclose which nail salon it happened in.

