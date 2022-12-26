MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A man went missing in Marin County after heading out fishing on Christmas Day, according to the Marin County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Unit.

Will Chebib, 32, went missing after authorities believe he was fishing off the coast of China Camp State Park. He reportedly launched his boat from Black Point Boat Launch in Novato on Christmas morning and never returned. Chebib’s last phone contact took place around 3:30 p.m. that afternoon.

Marin County Search and Rescue (Photo courtesy of Marin County Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities say Chebib was in a 14-foot, white fishing boat named Lil LB. At this time, search and rescue has 30 people on e-bicycles and on foot searching shorelines near Novato and San Rafael.

The United States Coast Guard also completed an extensive search overnight, and the agency even bringing out aircraft to assist with the effort. Anyone with information about this missing person, or who may have been on the water yesterday is asked to contact the Coast Guard at 1-877-249-2824.