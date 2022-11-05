(KRON)– Five people were arrested on Saturday after police stopped a vehicle for speeding in the South Bay, according to the San Jose Police Department.

Police say that last night two officers in a patrol car saw three vehicles that appeared to be racing. Police proceeded with a traffic enforcement stop with one of the involved vehicles close to Seven Tree Boulevard and Capitol Expressway–near a Happy Donuts and Domino’s Pizza.

When officers were talking to the occupants in the car they had stopped, the other two vehicles involved stopped nearby and started to “interfere and taunt the officers,” according to police. When one of the parties was being taken into the custody by police the confrontation became physical, police said.

One officer was hit in the face and suffered minor injuries, and he was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital. Police say five suspects were arrested on charges including felony assault, interfering with police and attempting to remove a suspect from custody.

From top left to bottom right – Rachel Martinez, James Cereserez, Sergio Cisneros, Daniel Martinez and Melody Martinez (Photos courtesy of San Jose Police Department)

The five suspects involved were Rachel Martinez, 37, Sergio Cisneros,19, Daniel Martinez, 19, James Cereserez, 19, and Melody Martinez, 20. Police said all of the suspects were booked into a local jail.