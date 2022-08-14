OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Officers came across a group of minors after a vehicle pursuit on Saturday evening, according to Oakland Police Department.

Around 8:15 p.m. in East Oakland an OPD officer patrolling near 97th Avenue and International Boulevard witnessed a vehicle driving recklessly. The vehicle also matched the description of a vehicle that had been carjacked a few hours earlier.

The OPD officer tried to pull the vehicle over, but instead the driver fled. The officer followed the vehicle until the OPD helicopter, also known as Argus, began pursuit. Argus followed to the 300 block of 105th Avenue and the vehicle came to a stop. The occupants then exited the vehicle and fled on foot to a nearby creek.

All five occupants of the vehicle were eventually detained. All of the occupants are juveniles and were released to their parents. The car that the occupants were in was later determined not to have been carjacked.