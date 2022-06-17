OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – A Golden State Warriors celebration turned deadly in the city of Oakland. That’s where multiple people were injured during a shooting following last night’s game.

A man died in a shooting Friday night in the 300 block of 14th street in downtown Oakland. It happened just before 10:30 pm.

The investigation appeared to be centered around the location of the halftime sports bar, where people gathered to watch the Warriors play the Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA finals.

Oakland police officials say officers and paramedic staff provided medical aid to the shooting victim, who eventually died at the scene from his injuries. Investigators also located an adult female victim with multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital and is listed in critical but stable condition according to police.

There would be more victims in this shooting. Oakland police say not long after the female was hospitalized for her injuries, three additional men arrived at a local hospital, also suffering from gunshot wounds.

The preliminary investigation confirmed the three men were also injured during the same shooting that occured on 14th street. The deadly shooting happened a short distance from Oakland City Hall.

Mayor Libby Schaaf told KRON4, “even one death is tragic. It has ripples of trauma throughout our community. I know that it provides no comfort to know that the increase in gun violence in Oakland is actually consistent with the national average. We have to do everything we can to eliminate this, and that includes common sense laws in regards to access, to not just guns, but bump stocks and assault rifles.”

Oakland police investigators released no information regarding any possible suspects or motives in the 14th street shooting. The name of the deceased victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. Anyone with information is asked to contact Oakland police.