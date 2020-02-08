Five people quarantined at Travis AFB showing symptoms of coronavirus, cases not confirmed

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — Five of the many people evacuated from Wuhan, China who were being quarantined at Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield are showing symptoms of the coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Of the five people, no cases of the virus have been confirmed.

Officials said all five had fevers and were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. Symptomatic travelers are in isolation at area hospitals.

On Friday, hundreds more people were evacuated from the virus zone in China and began to arrive at military bases across the U.S. to begin a two-week quarantine.

Some cities include San Antonio, Omaha, San Diego and Fairfield where the Travis Air Force Base is located.

U.S. officials said at a news conference in Washington on Friday that more than 800 people have been brought to the United States from Wuhan on recent flights, the Associated Press reports. All evacuees are being quarantined for 14 days and monitored for any signs of illness.

