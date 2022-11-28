SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The police in San Jose were busy this holiday weekend, as they responded to five robberies and one burglary, according to San Jose Police Department.

Four robberies were reported on Friday. The first robbery was reported on the 300 block of East Saint James Street. The second robbery was called in at the 1500 block of Scott Street.

The third robbery on Friday took place at the 900 block of Blossom Hill Road. A strong armed robbery also took place on Friday at the 2400 block of Forest Avenue.

On Saturday another armed robbery happened on the 1200 block of East Julian Street. SJPD also responded to a burglary on Sunday on the 800 block of Cape Diamond Drive. Police did not share further details about the incidents.