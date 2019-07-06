Live Now
KRON ON IS STREAMING LOCAL NEWS NOW

Flames burn through Santa Rosa home causing $400,000 in damages

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
fire-generic-120913_120435

SANTA ROSA (KRON) – A fire Saturday morning severely damaged a residence in Santa Rosa.

A house in Santa Rosa was severely damaged early Saturday morning. 

Crews responded to the fire at 412 Tanglewood Court around 12:52 a.m. 

Firefighters say the single story home had flames visible from the back of the house and smoke was coming from the attic.

Within 20 minutes, crews contained the blaze.

The damage caused is estimated to cost $400,000. 

Officials determined that there was no one inside the home at the time of the fire. 

Investigators say the fire began outside the house before lighting the sliding glass door on fire. 

An investigation continues to determine the exact cause.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News