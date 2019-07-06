Flames burn through Santa Rosa home causing $400,000 in damages

SANTA ROSA (KRON) – A fire Saturday morning severely damaged a residence in Santa Rosa.

Crews responded to the fire at 412 Tanglewood Court around 12:52 a.m.

Firefighters say the single story home had flames visible from the back of the house and smoke was coming from the attic.

Within 20 minutes, crews contained the blaze.

The damage caused is estimated to cost $400,000.

Officials determined that there was no one inside the home at the time of the fire.

Investigators say the fire began outside the house before lighting the sliding glass door on fire.

An investigation continues to determine the exact cause.

