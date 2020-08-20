Flames destroy dozens of homes in Vacaville

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — “The fire moved south and threatened the city very quickly faster than we anticipated.”

A wall of flames, that’s how Vacaville’s fire chief described the blaze that moved south from Napa County towards Vacaville early Wednesday morning.

“It’s pretty hard early in the morning between 1 and 2 a.m. on the west side in the North Orchard and North Alamo neighborhoods,” Vacaville Fire Chief Kris Concepcion said.

The blaze destroyed numerous homes west of the city on Pleasants Valley Road and forced the evacuation of 4,000 to 4,500 homes inside the city, in the North Orchard and North Alamo neighborhoods, and later in the Browns Valley neighborhood to the north, and the Cherry Glen neighborhood to the south.

“It’s my biggest fear living in the country like this cause I’ve seen it burn before especially with the heat and the global warming and our power was out so we don’t have water,” Sarah and Sam Lukehart said. “We couldn’t turn a hose on if we wanted to.”

Luckily the couples’ house survived, but the blaze raged on.

With temperatures just over 100 degrees, and humidity low, the fire began to surround the city with fires on the north west and south sides. By mid afternoon, the city had still not lost any homes, as fire crews scattered engines across the city to protect them.

“We’re monitoring that area very carefully to make sure the fuels are cleared away from the house so it doesn’t come back and damage the houses,” Concepcion said.

Now that the fire has jumped the freeway, another 1,000 homes have been evacuated. They are south of Alamo Drive between 80 and the Putah canal.

