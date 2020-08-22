Flames from CZU August Complex fires force thousands to evacuate Scotts Valley

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif. (KRON) — The smoke in Scotts Valley has been very thick all day Friday. That’s because the section of Scotts Valley, west of Highway 17 was placed under a mandatory evacuation order Thursday night.

People exiting Highway 17 onto Mt. Hermon Road are greeted with a sign reading “evacuation zone no entry”.

The streets of this section of Scotts Valley, mostly deserted, and overhung with a grey brown haze from the smoke as the fire continues to burn out of control in the mountains of Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties. Video shows a home engulfed by flames, taken in the town of Boulder Creek.

It’s one of at least 50 structures destroyed. But that total is expected to climb and ​more than 24,000 are threatened.

Cal Fire says what started as 22-plus fires sparked by the lightning storms last weekend have mostly all merged, creating one massive fire roughly 50,000 acres in size. Which isn’t all bad news since now they are able to get a defined perimeter and then take action.

While the fire continue to grow in size, the scorching hot temperatures are subsiding and humidity is rising.

What that does is that provides humidity and recovery back into the fuel so the fuels aren’t so dry and receptive to burning

“Our son-in-law Joe Sence died in Iraq. Our daughter gave me his flag,” David Bertsch said.

Scotts Valley resident David Bertsch sorted through his family’s most prized possessions. From the home they’ve lived in for the past 36 years. He says it’s hard for him to leave.

“Oh a little emotional, I probably shouldn’t talk about that too much I might not get through this,” Bertsch said.

He and his wife are headed to stay with their children in Idaho.

“Yeah it’s just devastating for everybody not just us you know,” he said.

With so many people getting out of harm’s way, some evacuation centers at at capacity. The San Mateo event center is now open and taking in people forced to flee.

And the Cow Palace in Daly City is getting back to its roots. It’s where the Peninsula Humane Society is helping take in the livestock, such as the goats whose farms and ranches were under threat.

There have been no more new evacuation warnings or orders on Friday so far, but in a situation like this that could change at anytime, Cal Fire says they really need people to abide by those orders.

Overnight they had to rescue three people from the fire who ignored the order and stayed in their homes.

And rescue operations like that take firefighters away from what they really need to be concentrating on — battling this out control wildfire.

