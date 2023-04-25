SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The lineup for this summer’s Stern Grove Festival has officially dropped with The Flaming Lips, Lyle Lovett, Santigold and Indigo Girls among this year’s headliners.

Now in its 86th year, the Stern Grove Festival is one of the oldest music festivals in the country and will kick off this summer on June 18 with eclectic jazz ensemble, Snarky Puppy and singer/songwriter Isaiah Sharkey. The monthlong (or so) festival will run every consecutive weekend until August 20 with indie rockers The Flaming Lips set to headline “The Big Picnic,” which also features Alan Palomo.

Flooding impacted the meadow where the concert takes place after a broken air valve on a water transmission postponed the 2021 festival’s final concert. However, damage was repaired prior to the beginning of the 2022 festival.

“What makes this news so remarkable is that for three consecutive years, Stern Grove Festival has fought through the pandemic followed by two rounds of major flooding, yet in the face of such adversity, SF’s oldest outdoor music festival continues to thrive after hosting over 70,000+ attendees across 10 consecutive Sunday concerts during the historic 85th season last year,” said a statement from a festival spokesperson.

Here is the complete lineup:

June 18: Snarky Puppy w/ Isaiah Sharkey

June 25: Indigo Girls w/ Neko Case

July 2: Santigold w/ OGI

July 9: Lyle Lovett w/ Andrew St. James

July 16: Angelique Kidjo w/ Jupiter & Okwess

July 23: SF Symphony w/ Special Guest Lettuce

July 30: Bob Moses w/ Neil Frances

August 6: Buddy Guy w/ Eric Gales

August 13: Patti Smith w/ Bob Mould

August 20: The Big Picnic starring The Flaming Lips w/ Alan Paolomo

Admission to Stern Grove is free, however reservations are required. All events take place on Sundays at 2 p.m. For reservations and more information, visit News & Media — Stern Grove Festival.