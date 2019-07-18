Live Now
Flaring at Richmond refinery creating plume of black smoke

RICHMOND (KRON) — Flaring at the Chevron refinery in Richmond left a a blanket of black smoke over parts of the East Bay Wednesday night.

The flaring started around 7:30 p.m.

The flaring has since ended, but a spokesperson with Chevron says a warning was issued to residents in the area because the flaring was visible.

In an email, the spokesperson said:

Flaring is an important part of keeping the Refinery running safely. Flares are a safety device used in refineries to relieve pressure during the refining processes and help keep our equipment and plants operating safely. 

