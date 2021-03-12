Flash flood warnings issued in Hawaii as heavy showers continue

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Wet weather continues to drench the island chain after Hawaii experienced days of significant flooding, landslides and road closures.

On Oahu, a flash flood warning is in effect until 7:15 p.m. Friday as a band of heavy showers moves from the west.

A flash flood warning for Kauai also has been extended until 7:45 p.m. Friday as mudslides have recently occurred in several areas, including Lihue, Kalaheo and Koloa.

County officials are urging the houseless community at ‘Anini Beach Park to evacuate due to flooding in the area. The Kauai Bus will be shuttling members to the Church of the Pacific in Princeville and will be making multiple rounds to those in need. The first round of shuttle service began at 1:45 p.m. For updates on road conditions and closures, call 241-1725.

Due to severe flash flooding, the following road closures are in effect:

Southbound lane of Halewili Road by Kauai Coffee company

Intersection of Koloa Road and Omao Road

Westbound lane of Kaumualii Highway at mile marker 4.5 near the halfway bridge

Kuhio Highway at Kauai Beach Drive, southbound lane

Kuhio Highway by the Marine Camp Road fronting the Wailua Golf Course

Koloa and Poipu are also experiencing heavy flooding

Select state parks on Kauai are also closed due to the impacts of flooding and landslides.

Polihale State Park

Haena State Park

Na Pali Coast State Wilderness Park

Kokee and Waimea Canyon State Parks remain open at this time.

Kauai Island Utility Cooperative (KIUC) members in Hanalei are advised of a scheduled outage on Saturday, March 13, beginning at 9 a.m. The scheduled outage is expected to last approximately two hours but could be longer depending on weather conditions and other factors.

KIUC said the outage is necessary so crews can complete repair work related to an outage that happened on Thursday, March 11. Those who will be affected include members in Ching Young Village up to Waikoko as well as on Weke Road.

The public is advised to avoid the area of a wastewater spill at the Lihue Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) that occurred at around 12:45 p.m. Friday. An estimated 200 gallons of secondary treated wastewater spilled and flowed into a drainage channel that runs through the neighboring golf course and into Kalapaki Bay. Golf course officials have been notified.

Heavy showers combined with saturated grounds will keep the threat for localized flash flooding in place across the state through 6 a.m. Saturday. Brisk trade winds will follow the front, which will focus clouds and showers over windward and mountain locations.

A wet trade wind pattern will be possible Sunday through the first half of the upcoming week.