OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — An Oakland ice cream shop that’s been repeatedly targeted by thieves was hit again on Tuesday night, according to a video posted to the shop’s Instagram page. Flavor Brigade, which is located on Fruitvale Avenue near Dimond Park, was hit by thieves last summer who drove a car through the shop’s front window in an apparent effort to steal the ATM inside the shop.

This week, the shop was hit by two burglars caught on surveillance video outside the store looking in the window and inside the store rifling through the cash register. According to Flavor Brigade’s Instagram, the thieves made off with tye-dye T-shirts, safes and tools.

In the Instagram video, the suspected thieves can be seen casing the shop through the window, entering the shop through a doorway and going behind the counter and rifling through the cash register drawer.

The suspects seen in the video are both wearing hoods, jackets, jeans and athletic shoes.

“Hello Neighborhood & Social media,” wrote Flavor Brigade on Instagram, “We were robbed again last night. Can anyone identify these people?” The shop asked anyone with information to message them and also tagged Oakland Mayor Libby Shaaf and the Oakland Police Department.

Flavor Brigade was closed for several weeks after last summer’s robbery and only reopened in late August. The shop also launched a GoFundMe to raise funds for repairs after the car was driven into it.