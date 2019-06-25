Live Now
Flavored tobacco products now banned in Livermore

by: KRON4 Staff

LIVERMORE (KRON) — Livermore City Council on Monday night vote to ban the sales of all flavored tobacco products and e-cigarette devices citywide. 

The city is also introducing a 1,000-foot buffer zone between tobacco retailers and places like schools and libraries. 

The ordinance will also establish a Tobacco Retailers License and require all tobacco retailers in the city to obtain one and renew it every year. 

The ban’s goal is to reduce the number of tobacco-using minors by eliminating flavored products such as menthol cigarettes and e-cigarettes and markets that target youth. 

