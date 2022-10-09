SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Thousands of people waiting to see the Blue Angels take to the San Francisco skies on Sunday for Fleet Week are out of luck. The Blue Angels show has been canceled due to weather conditions, according to a tweet on the Blue Angels official account.

Fleet Week events were delayed due to fog on Sunday, which was announced around 1 p.m. The delay didn’t stop thousands of eager flight lovers from coming into Crissy Field and heading out to the beaches. The Blue Angels Show was later canceled altogether just before 3:30 p.m.