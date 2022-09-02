(KRON) — A statewide Flex Alert has been issued for Friday due to high heat and heightened demand for electricity, according to a press release from the California Independent System Operator (ISO). With much of the state in the grips of a sweltering heat wave, Friday marks the third straight day in a row a Flex Alert has been issued.

What is a Flex Alert?

A Flex Alert is issued when the electricity grid is under stress due to generation or transmission outages, or from persistent hot temperatures. When a Flex Alert is issued, it means the state is asking people to voluntarily cut back on energy use to avoid putting too much stress on the power grid.

Reminder: A #FlexAlert has been issued for today, Sept. 2, from 4-9 p.m. due to high heat and heightened energy demand. Read the news release: Read the news release: https://t.co/4QWDiu4Jvw pic.twitter.com/nT8ajonEPx — California ISO (@California_ISO) September 2, 2022

Friday’s alert takes effect at 4 p.m. and will remain in effect until 9 p.m.

Triple-digit temperatures are forecast across much of California through the Labor Day holiday weekend and into next week. The power grid operator is expecting high energy demand from air conditioning use and is asking residents to take voluntary conservation steps to “help balance supply and demand” the press release states.

During an active Flex Alert, residents are advised to take the following precautions:

Set thermostat to 78 degrees or higher

Avoid using major appliances

Turn off all unnecessary lighting

ISO also advises preemptive action that can be taken before a Flex Alert goes into effect, including:

Pre-cool home by setting the thermostat to as low as 72 degrees

Use major appliances, including: washer/dryer, dishwasher and oven

Adjust blinds and drapes to cover windows

Flex Alerts this week have resulted in helpful conservation, according to the ISO and an emergency proclamation from Gov. Gavin Newsom has also freed up additional resources, the press release states. The release also states that Flex Alerts “cover the time of day when the grid is most stressed from higher demand and less solar energy.”

Reduced energy use during a Flex Alert is meant to help stabilize the power grid during times of increased demand and prevent emergency measures, such as rotating power outages.