Flight from Oakland to Honolulu uses emergency slides to evacuate after landing

by: AP/KHON

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (AP/KRON) – Authorities say passengers on a Hawaiian Airlines flight from Oakland, California, to Honolulu used emergency slides to evacuate on a runway after a report of possible smoke or fire in the aircraft’s cargo area.

Hawaii state Department of Transportation spokesman Tim Sakahara said Thursday there was no visible sign of smoke or fire from outside of the aircraft. He says the plane didn’t appear to be on fire when it landed.

According to Hawaiian Airlines, seven passengers were transported to nearby hospitals for smoke-related symptoms.

Shuttle buses were taking passengers to the airport’s terminal area.

The flight was Hawaiian Airlines Flight 47.

The airline issued a statement after the evacuation saying,

“We sincerely apologize to our passengers for the incident and thanks them for their cooperation in the evacuation. We are working with airport officials and first responders to support our passengers and respond to this event.”

Courtesy: Samason Sees
