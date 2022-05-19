SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — If you’re looking to make a trip out of town this May, you may need to be prepared for last-minute cancellations, one travel expert warns.

Summer is on the way, and travelers who have been patiently awaiting safe travel since the start of the pandemic are ready to buy flights and head out on vacations. Though COVID infection rates have slowed and many people feel safe traveling again, the pandemic it is still having an impact on air traffic.

“While it is great news that travel has fully opened up and families can finally have proper vacations, the combination of increased demand and staff shortages have the potential to cause significant delays and an overall sub-par travel experience,” said Rose Ackerman, the executive editor at Family Destinations Guide.

Ackerman warns that because California has a lower average domestic ticket price than the national average, we are predicted to see an increase in air traffic. This increase combined with staffing shortages across airport and airline workers could create a perfect storm for flight delays or even cancelations.

Air travel tips

Family Destinations Guide shared some tips to ease travel concerns amid a potential “flightmare”:

Choose flights that depart early in the day. If your flight is canceled last minute, having an earlier flight time increases your chances of being rebooked and arriving at your destination the same day.

Plan ahead for delays. Delays are likely at every step from check in to security. You will thank yourself for leaving extra time for long lines.

Familiarize yourself with your travel insurance policies. If you don’t typically purchase travel insurance, it may benefit you to consider it when traveling in a post-pandemic world.

Remember to be patient with airport and airline staffers. Traveling can be a stressful experience for anyone, but being kind towards airline staffers will make the experience easier for everyone.

According to the Transportation Safety Authority, air passenger travel is expected to be more concentrated over peak periods, with volumes that could match — or even exceed — those in previous years for the first time since the pandemic began and travel restrictions were implemented.