OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — The right two lanes of westbound Interstate Highway 580 are flooded this morning near Mills College in Oakland, a Caltrans spokesperson said. The flooding started roughly around 6 a.m., spokesperson Janis Mara said.

Traffic at 10 a.m. was backed up a little less than a mile because of the flooding. Caltrans trucks and crews are on the scene and expect to ease the flooding by about 11 a.m., Mara said.

