SAN MATEO CO., Calif. (KRON) — Highway 92 is closed due to flooding and mudslides, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.

The closure is between Lower Lakes and Main Street in Half Moon Bay. It is unknown when the highway will reopen, officials said.

The closure comes as wet weather continues to hit the San Francisco Bay Area. KRON4 Meteorologist Dave Spahr said a Flood Advisory is in effect for the Bay Area Saturday as heavy rains are expected.