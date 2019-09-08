Florida Georgia Line donates K-9 to police department

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is sending out a huge thanks to Florida Georgia Line after the country band donated a K-9 to the force.

The department posted a photo of the band posing with the city’s newest police K-9.

“Thank you, Florida Georgia Line for IMPD’s newest K-9 partner,” IMPD said online.

The name of the new K-9 has yet to be released, but it looks like a great addition to the force.