Live Now
KRON ON IS STREAMING LOCAL NEWS NOW

Florida Georgia Line donates K-9 to police department

News

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is sending out a huge thanks to Florida Georgia Line after the country band donated a K-9 to the force.

The department posted a photo of the band posing with the city’s newest police K-9.

“Thank you, Florida Georgia Line for IMPD’s newest K-9 partner,” IMPD said online.

The name of the new K-9 has yet to be released, but it looks like a great addition to the force.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News