Florida Georgia Line donates K-9 to police department

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is sending out a huge thanks to Florida Georgia Line after the country band donated a K-9 to the force.
The department posted a photo of the band posing with the city’s newest police K-9.
“Thank you, Florida Georgia Line for IMPD’s newest K-9 partner,” IMPD said online.
The name of the new K-9 has yet to be released, but it looks like a great addition to the force.
