Florida man recorded by neighbor beating dog unconscious, police say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The St. Petersburg Police Department arrested a man after his neighbor reportedly caught him on video beating his dog unconscious.

The police department said Cole Allan Herrmann, 36, was recorded on video beating his dog in his back yard at 5400 38th Avenue N. Police said the dog was in a metal cage while getting hit in the head repeatedly.

The police report says after Herrmann finished hitting the dog, the video shows the dog becoming unresponsive.

Herrmann reportedly admitted to police afterward that he “spanked his dog too hard.”

He was arrested and charged with animal cruelty. His bond was set at $5,000.

The police department said the dog survived and Herrmann surrendered it to Pinellas Animal Services.

