This story has been updated to reflect the growth in fire from 20 acres to approximately 120 acres.

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Firefighters with Cal Fire’s Santa Clara Unit are on the scene of a brush fire near 1580 and Flynn Road in Altamont, according to a tweet from Cal Fire.

#FlynnFire is now at 50acres 0% contained moderate rate of spread. Firefighters are working diligently to stop forward progress @alcofirefighter pic.twitter.com/UNQZ7YOzN7 — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) July 20, 2022

Cal Fire is calling it the Flynn Fire, and it is now approximately 120 acres. It reportedly burned across steep terrain and firefighters are attempting to stop forward progress and mop up.

The fire is 40 percent contained, Cal Fire said at 7:28 p.m.