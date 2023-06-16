SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Within the first five months of 2023, 346 people died in San Francisco from accidental drug overdoses, according to data recently released by the city’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The city’s overdose crisis spiked last month with 74 deaths reported in May. Fentanyl — a highly addictive, cheap, and deadly street drug — is the primary culprit behind overdoses. Fentanyl was detected in 275 of the 346 victims.

According to city data, 77 percent of the overdose victims were between ages 35-64 years old. Eighty-two percent were men, 41 percent were white, and 32 percent were Black.

San Francisco recorded 725 overdose deaths in 2020, 638 in 2022, and 640 in 2021, data from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner shows. 2023’s overdose numbers are tragically outpacing 2022 and 2021.

According to the Department of Public Health, fentanyl first became prevalent in local street drug supplies in 2018. The opioid spread through the street drug scene like wildfire, with devastating consequences.

State and city law enforcement agencies launched a San Francisco Fentanyl Task Force in May focused on targeting major drug trafficking cartels and intercepting drug supplies before they reach the hands of users.

Within six months, officers seized over 4.2 kilos of fentanyl. That amount of fentanyl had enough doses to potentially kill the entire population of San Francisco nearly three times over, or 2.1 million people, according to the Governor’s Office.