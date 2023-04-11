(KRON) — The Santa Rosa Police Department arrested five suspects who were allegedly part of a fentanyl trafficking organization. Police said they found 1,200 fentanyl pills while serving search warrants related to the investigation.
Police served five search warrants on Monday afternoon and arrested five suspects. They were identified as:
- Mohammed Latrache, 19, of Santa Rosa
- Cristiana Sanchez, 19 of Santa Rosa
- Hamzah Latrache, 19 of Windsor
- Michael Burke, 23, of Graton
- Kobe Williams, 23 of Rohnert Park
The warrants were served at these addresses:
- 200 block of Richmond Dr, Santa Rosa
- 3000 block of Ross Rd, Graton
- 1100 block of Hailey Ct, Rohnert Park
- 7900 block of Shira St, Windsor
- 400 block of Duncan Dr, Windsor
According to SRPD, the 1,200 pills discovered were made to look like the prescribed opioid Oxycodone Hydrochloride (M30). The pills, sometimes referred to as counterfeit pills, had identical markings, shape and color as the prescription drug, per police.
“This is a current trend in the United States that narcotics traffickers are using as it is attractive to those persons, of all ages, that suffer from chronic pain or are addicted to opiates and want an alternative type. It is also a marketing tool to our younger generation and often advertised for sale on social media,” SRPD said.
Police also found drug packaging, about $3,000 cash, a revolver and ammunition. All five suspects were booked into Sonoma County Jail for possession of narcotics for sale and conspiracy.