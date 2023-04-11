(KRON) — The Santa Rosa Police Department arrested five suspects who were allegedly part of a fentanyl trafficking organization. Police said they found 1,200 fentanyl pills while serving search warrants related to the investigation.

Police served five search warrants on Monday afternoon and arrested five suspects. They were identified as:

Mohammed Latrache, 19, of Santa Rosa

Cristiana Sanchez, 19 of Santa Rosa

Hamzah Latrache, 19 of Windsor

Michael Burke, 23, of Graton

Kobe Williams, 23 of Rohnert Park

The warrants were served at these addresses:

200 block of Richmond Dr, Santa Rosa

3000 block of Ross Rd, Graton

1100 block of Hailey Ct, Rohnert Park

7900 block of Shira St, Windsor

400 block of Duncan Dr, Windsor

According to SRPD, the 1,200 pills discovered were made to look like the prescribed opioid Oxycodone Hydrochloride (M30). The pills, sometimes referred to as counterfeit pills, had identical markings, shape and color as the prescription drug, per police.

“This is a current trend in the United States that narcotics traffickers are using as it is attractive to those persons, of all ages, that suffer from chronic pain or are addicted to opiates and want an alternative type. It is also a marketing tool to our younger generation and often advertised for sale on social media,” SRPD said.

Police also found drug packaging, about $3,000 cash, a revolver and ammunition. All five suspects were booked into Sonoma County Jail for possession of narcotics for sale and conspiracy.