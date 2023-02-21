Real and fake M30 pills are shown in an image by the DEA.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A Contra Costa County teenager who allegedly sold fentanyl pills that killed one victim appeared in federal court Tuesday.

Ozymandias Troy Watson, 18, of Alamo, made his first court appearance in United States District Court in Oakland. Federal prosecutors charged him with possessing fentanyl in the form of counterfeit “M30” pills with intent to sell.

According to a criminal complaint, Watson possessed more than 100 fentanyl “M30” pills. Prosecutors said he sold one of the “M30” pills to a victim who overdosed and died in Dublin.

Watson was investigated by the Dublin Police Department and the DEA. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kenneth Chambers is prosecuting the case. If convicted, the teenager could face up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Federal prosecutors wrote, “Fentanyl, a Schedule II controlled substance, is a highly potent opiate that can be diluted with cutting agents to create counterfeit pills that purport to mimic the effects of Oxycodone, Percocet, and other drugs. Very small variations in the amount or quality of fentanyl create huge effects on the potency of the counterfeit pills and can easily cause death.”

“M30” pills are often sold through social media, according to the DEA. “Minors and young adults experimenting, as well as regular substance users, believe they are buying authentic oxycodone, Adderall, (or) Xanax,” DEA officials wrote. “The majority of counterfeit pills resemble oxycodone 30mg pills (M30s). Twenty-six percent of tablets tested in a DEA laboratory contained a lethal dose of fentanyl.”

Fentanyl is the leading cause of drug overdose deaths in the San Francisco Bay Area and nationwide.