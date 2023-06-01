SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — California Highway Patrol officers working in the Tenderloin District seized a large amount of drugs on May 15, police announced Thursday.

The narcotics were recovered after an officer conducted a traffic stop. They were “destined for the streets,” CHP said.

The drugs — methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, and various prescription drugs — were found in a backpack. The suspect also had scales and cash, and is facing multiple felony charges.

CHP said the amount of fentanyl discovered in 225,000 lethal doses.

“Our commitment to removing these substances from San Francisco and California remains unwavering, and we will continue to work closely with our partners to make our communities safer,” CHP said.

On May 1, Gov. Gavin Newsom implemented a new operation to limit fentanyl trafficking in the drug-riddled Tenderloin. The CHP is patrolling various areas of San Francisco as part of the effort.