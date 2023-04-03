SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Suspected drug overdoses are happening inside Bay Area Rapid Transit trains and stations on a daily basis, according to BART’s daily crime log.

At 2 a.m. Monday, an “unresponsive” man was revived after an officer administered two doses of Narcan at the Millbrae station, the crime log states. Narcan is an opioid overdose-reversing treatment for victims who use drugs such as heroin or fentanyl. He was transported to a hospital.

On Sunday at 10:49 a.m., a man in possession of narcotics paraphernalia was found dead on a train at the Daly City station. There were no signs of foul play, police wrote in the crime log.

The evening of March 30, a man suffered an overdose while riding on a train. A Crisis Intervention Specialist at the MacArthur Station revived the man with two doses of Narcan, and he was transported to a hospital.

Just before 2 p.m. on March 29, a man suffered a drug overdose in the Civic Center station. An officer administered one dose of Narcan, and the man regained consciousness. “The subject was revived, refused medical treatment, and left the station,” police wrote.

On March 28 around noon, a woman suffered a possible narcotics overdose. BART police entered the train at the 16th Street station and administered two doses of Narcan. The woman was pronounced deceased, and a coroner took over the investigation.