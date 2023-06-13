SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two pounds of fentanyl — enough to kill 900,000 people — along with other drugs were seized when a car driven by two juveniles was stopped on the Bay Bridge earlier this month, according to the California Highway Patrol. A CHP Golden Gate Division officer conducted an enforcement stop on the vehicle for a vehicle code violation on Friday, June 2. The vehicle was heading west on the bridge at the time.

The officer conducting the stop learned that the vehicle’s two occupants were both juveniles and neither had identification. After being granted permission to search the vehicle, officers discovered nearly two pounds of fentanyl, methamphetamine and supplies to package the drugs for sale.

Two pounds of fentanyl is enough to deliver over 900,000 lethal doses, police said. It takes as little was two milligrams of fentanyl for an adult to overdose. Without immediate intervention, an overdose can easily lead to death, police said.