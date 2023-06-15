SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — It’s been six weeks since Gov. Gavin Newsom deployed the California National Guard and California Highway Patrol into the drug-plagued Tenderloin neighborhood. Fentanyl seized by the state’s task force revealed just how massive supplies flowing onto the streets of San Francisco actually are.

A 2023 surge in fentanyl overdose deaths, unbridled open-air drug markets operating in plain sight, and overwhelmed San Francisco Police Department officers combined into one big crisis in the city.

Using intelligence and analysis provided by the National Guard on major drug trafficking cartels, CHP officers scooped up enough fentanyl to potentially kill over 2.1 million people.

All of that fentanyl was found within just the past six weeks, and before it could reach the hands of addicts, according to the Governor’s Office.

Newsom released shocking numbers exposing the magnitude of San Francisco’s drug crisis.

CHP officers seized over 4.2 kilos of fentanyl in the Tenderloin neighborhood and the immediate surrounding area. That amount of fentanyl CHP seized is enough to potentially kill the entire population of San Francisco nearly three times over.

A lethal dose of fentanyl is 2 milligrams, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Newsom said, “I’m proud of the CHP and CalGuard’s lifesaving efforts to shut down the Tenderloin’s poison pipeline and hold drug traffickers accountable. These early results show promise and serve as a call to action: we must do more to clean up San Francisco’s streets, help those struggling with substance use, and eradicate fentanyl from our neighborhoods.”

The CHP also seized over 957 grams of methamphetamine and nearly 100 arrests since officers were deployed into the city on May 1. Suspects were arrested for a wide range of crimes, including possession of fentanyl, firearm possession, driving under the influence, and domestic violence.

The newly-formed San Francisco Fentanyl Task Force includes 20 National Guard analysts who provided critical analysis on drug trafficking rings. “As CalGuard continues to map crime syndicate networks, service members have reviewed a significant amount of law enforcement information to assist local agencies build large-scale cases,” the Governor’s Office wrote.

Two pounds of fentanyl was found inside one car that was traveling west over the Bay Bridge. (Photo courtesy CHP Golden Gate)

In addition to the 4.2 kilos of fentanyl seized, during a June 2 traffic stop, another two pounds of fentanyl was seized from two teenagers on the Bay Bridge just before it could reach San Francisco, investigators said.

Two pounds of fentanyl is enough to kill 900,000 people, the CHP Golden Gate Division said. The teenagers were driving westbound over the Bay Bridge when they were nabbed.

More than 100 deputies with the San Francisco County Sheriff’s Office will be deployed into the Tenderloin, Civic Center and SoMa later this month to arrest both drug users and drug dealers. The operation will be not be aimed at arresting people suffering from substance use disorders, mental illness, or homelessness, but rather at disrupting “the cycle of self-harm,” according to the sheriff.

Deputies will be assigned to hot spots “where open-air drug dealing and drug use runs rampant.”

Sheriff Paul Miyamoto said, “Fighting the fentanyl crisis and tackling flagrant drug use on our streets requires a head-on, tough love approach,” said Sheriff Paul Miyamoto. “The sad truth of drug addiction is that individuals rarely want to get help they need until they hit rock bottom, which for many involved in this crisis, is incarceration. Drug dealers are profiting off their pain.”

Deputies who will be deployed into areas with rampant open air drug dealing gathered outside City Hall on June 8, 2023. (Image courtesy San Francisco Sheriff’s Office)

“Those suffering from drug addiction are slowly dying on our streets because they have not reason to get clean. Without the threat of jail time, the city has no way of compelling individuals to participate in proven programs that address the root causes of addiction,” Miyamoto said.

San Francisco Police Department officers are also arresting drug users — not just drug dealers — for the first time in recent history. SFPD officers arrested or cited 38 people on Monday under the city’s new “Intoxication Detention Program.”

Mayor London Breed defended the arrests and she was criticized by one supervisor at Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting.

Breed said, “I’m going to continue to make sure that we are providing treatment, providing compassionate care. But at the end of the day, when we need to make arrests because someone is breaking the law and needs to be held accountable and can potentially be forced into treatment services, I’m going to do so.”

Also on Tuesday, the San Francisco AIDS Foundation condemned new the city’s new policies for arresting and jailing drug users.

Between all the booing in UN Plaza today, San Francisco Mayor London Breed said the city has tolerated “illegal, out-of-control behavior for far too long.” pic.twitter.com/p137bYPV6A — Amy Larson (@AmyLarson25) May 24, 2023

“We are outraged by the inhumane strategy taken up by the city and spearheaded by Mayor Breed to address the drug crisis in San Francisco,” said Tyler TerMeer, CEO of San Francisco AIDS Foundation. “Using law enforcement to address a public health crisis goes against all best evidence and will only cause significant harm to our communities. The currently implemented criminalization tactics will undermine the success of wellness hubs before they have even begun.”

“I am very concerned about the recent measures taken by the city to jail people using substances in public places and to force them into treatment,” said Ro Giuliano, the foundation’s senior director of health services.

Giuliano added, “Forced treatment simply does not work. And we do not believe people taken to jail are receiving the appropriate health interventions they may want or need to address withdrawal symptoms or manage their substance use. Jailing people for drug use will only cause harm to those individuals, since they will be at a much higher risk of fatal overdose upon release.”

But Breed proclaimed in UN Plaza last month, “compassion is killing people.” Her remarks foreshadowed that the city would take a new tough-love approach to the city’s drug crisis.

“We have tried over, and over again, and what we are doing is not working,” Breed said. “Compassion is killing people. We have to change what is happening on the streets. It’s too easy getting drugs … they are dying under our watch.”