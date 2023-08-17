(KRON) — Officers with the San Pablo Police Department seized over half a pound of fentanyl during a traffic stop, the department announced Thursday. San Pablo PD Officer Trevino pulled over a car and during his investigation, he located the fentanyl.

The driver was arrested and booked into county jail, according to San Pablo PD.

“Just a reminder! Selling drugs in San Pablo will get you arrested,” police said in a social media post.

A photo accompanying the post showed a massive bag of fentanyl on a scale, coming in at 241.43 grams, the equivalent of slightly more than half a pound.