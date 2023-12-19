SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Nearly 700 people were arrested for drug sales and nearly 800 arrested for drug use in the first six months of a San Francisco drug crackdown, the mayor’s office announced Tuesday. The six-month operation to dismantle open-air drug markets was launched on May 3.

The multiagency effort is a joint operation between the San Francisco Police Department, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office, the California Highway Patrol, the San Francisco Sheriff’s Department and the California National Guard. The initiative has focused on “coordinated enforcement and disruption of illegal activities,” San Francisco Mayor London Breed’s office said in a news release.

“We are bringing together local, state, and federal law enforcement to coordinate and hold those breaking the law in our city accountable,” said Mayor Breed. “We want people who need support to get help and we will continue to offer people second chances, but San Francisco can’t be a place where anything goes and allow harmful behaviors to become the norm.”

Working with state and federal partners, SF law enforcement agencies have centered the enforcement efforts around the Tenderloin and South of Market areas.

In the six months since the initiative was launched, the mayor’s office said agencies have:

Arrested nearly 700 people for drug sales

Arrested nearly 800 people for public drug use

Arrested over 420 wanted fugitives in the Tenderloin and SoMA neighborhoods

Seized 148 kilos of narcotics, including over 80 kilos of fentanyl

These numbers, the mayor’s office said, don’t reflect additional federal efforts from the U.S. Attorney’s Office and Drug Enforcement Agency.

On the local side, SFPD and Sheriff’s deputies have seized 119 kilos of Narcotics from the Tenderloin and SoMa, including 64 kilos of fentanyl, and arrested 556 dealers. In 2023 overall, SFPD officers have arrested more than 900 dealers.

The DA’s office has seen a record number of narcotics cases presented this year as a result of this enforcement. Additionally, SFPD has arrested nearly 800 people for public intoxication laws for public drug use.

On the state side, CHP and National Guard efforts have resulted in the seizure of 30 kilos of narcotics — including 18 kilos of fentanyl — and 119 drug arrests, the mayor’s office said.

“These first six months are just the start of the work we know we need to continue,” said Mayor Breed. “I want to thank our local law enforcement partners for their work, as well as Governor Newsom and U.S. Attorney Ramsey for their continued support in our efforts to make our neighborhoods safer for all.”

The data cited in the mayor’s news release Tuesday does not include arrests and seizures in other parts of San Francisco, other than the Tenderloin and SoMa.