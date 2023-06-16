SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco is trying a controversial new tactic for battling the city’s fentanyl overdose crisis by giving law enforcement officers a green light to arrest some drug users.

Mayor London Breed proclaimed, “Compassion is killing people. We have to change what is happening on the streets. It’s too easy getting drugs … they are dying under our watch.”

A 2023 surge in fentanyl overdose deaths, unbridled open-air drug markets operating in plain sight, and overwhelmed San Francisco Police Department officers combined into a humanitarian crisis in the city. Within the first five months of 2023, 346 people died in San Francisco from accidental drug overdoses.

Police Chief Bill Scott said a crackdown on open-air drug use in the Tenderloin resulted in dozens of recent arrests.

JJ Smith is an anti-drug advocate who frequently talks to unsheltered residents and tries to connect them with addiction treatment services. On Friday, Smith asked people living in tents along streets of the Tenderloin about what they thought of receiving treatment services through jail.

“If you (were) to get incarcerated, and you have a drug addiction, do you think the incarceration would help you clear your mind? Would the treatment in there work for you?” Smith asked.

Multiple people replied “yes.” One man who is living in a makeshift cardboard shelter said, “Yeah it would. It would give me the time to reflect. When we’re out here, (treatment service) is not pushed a lot.” You can watch Smith’s interviews in the Tenderloin in the video player above.

Smith also talked to former drug users. They said receiving treatment services in jail was the only way they were able to become clean. “So jail saved you?” Smith asked. One man replied yes, “because once I stopped, I never went back. I haven’t been back since ’94.”

Sheriff’s deputies will be deployed into the Tenderloin, Civic Center and SoMa neighborhoods later this month to make arrests and disrupt “the cycle of self-harm,” Sheriff Paul Miyamoto said.

Miyamoto said, “The sad truth of drug addiction is that individuals rarely want to get help they need until they hit rock bottom, which for many involved in this crisis, is incarceration.”

San Francisco Supervisor Matt Dorsey said arresting drug users is the wrong approach for addressing the overdose crisis.

Dorsey wrote to KRON4 Friday, “Arresting street-level sellers and substance users does nothing to end the supply or demand of drugs. And incarceration actually increases the likelihood of overdoses. A public health response that includes overdose prevention centers is what experts say will be the only effective solution.”