SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The “overwhelming majority” of the 115 people recently arrested for public drug use in San Francisco are not residents of the city, according to SF Mayor London Breed. None of those arrested accepted services upon release, Breed added in a lengthy tweet thread about drug enforcement in the city.

Arrests for drug dealing in the Tenderloin and South of Market have doubled in the past two weeks, Breed said, resulting in the seizure of “alarming levels of fentanyl.” The increased arrests are a result of the San Francisco Police Department increasing enforcement as part of a coordinated drug market enforcement effort.

During that two-week period, SFPD seized 9.5 kilos of fentanyl, the mayor said. That’s a third of what officers seized in all of 2022 — 25 kilos — in just 14 days.

“This is why our coordinated efforts matter,” Breed said.

The San Francisco Sheriff’s Office has also been part of the city’s coordinated enforcement. Deputies deployed in this effort are “serving warrants, conducting ankle monitor checks, increasing street presence, and making arrests,” Breed tweeted.

The California Highway Patrol recently doubled the number of officers deployed to the coordinated effort under the direction of Gov. Gavin Newsom.

“This is a complex situation,” Breed tweeted. “It’s bigger than San Francisco. It’s going to require local, state and federal law enforcement all working together and continued coordination. There is much more work to do.”