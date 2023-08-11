SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Over two thousand grams of fentanyl along with a loaded ghost gun and other drugs were seized in Oakland in relation to a drug bust in the Tenderloin Wednesday, according to the San Francisco Police Department. The SFPD Narcotics Unit had been investigating 25-year-old Marcos Carcamo of Oakland for suspected narcotics dealing in the Tenderloin.

Search warrants were obtained for Carcamo, his vehicles and his home. On Wednesday, SFPD Narcotics Unit officers located him on the 900 block of Eddy Street. He was taken into custody without incident, police said.

Over 100 grams of narcotics and several hundred dollars were found on his person.

Search warrants were then served on Carcamo’s vehicles and his residence on Oakland’s 27th Avenue, uncovering the following:

2,168 grams of fentanyl

158 grams of base rock cocaine

72 grams of methamphetamine

30 grams of heroin

2 grams of cocaine salt

A loaded ghost gun and over $58,000 were also recovered.

Officers transported Carcamo to SF County Jail, where he was booked on several narcotics charges including possession of fentanyl for sale, possession of cocaine base for sale, and possession of methamphetamine for sale.

The arrest was in coordination with the Drug Market Agency Coordination Center, a joint effort involving SFPD, the SF Department of Public Health and the SF Department of Emergency Management.

Although an arrest has been made in this case, police say the investigation is ongoing.