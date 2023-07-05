SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Nearly five pounds of fentanyl along with meth and alleged drug money were seized by the San Francisco Police Department on Saturday. Plainclothes officers with the SFPD Tenderloin station conducted a narcotics surveillance operation on the 1100 block of Market Street, according to SFPD on Twitter.

The operation resulted in the arrest of three suspects, the seizure of 2,149 grams of fentanyl, 115.6 grams of methamphetamine and $295 in alleged drug money. A photo tweeted out by SFPD showed several bags of meth and fentanyl apparently packaged to sell.

KRON On is streaming live news now

No additional information was made available.