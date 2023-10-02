SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Over 100 pounds of fentanyl was seized from open-air drug markets in the Tenderloin and SoMa districts over the last four months, according to the San Francisco Police Department. In a post on X, formerly Twitter, SFPD announced that between May 29 and Oct. 1 of this year, it had seized 82 kilograms of narcotics, including 47 kilograms of fentanyl.

That amounts to approximately 180 pounds of total narcotics seized and just over 100 pounds of fentanyl. During that same time period, SFPD said it had made a total of 1,233 drug-related arrests.

Of those arrests, 380 were for narcotics sales, 582 were for narcotics use, and 271 were connected to warrants and other charges.

“Our joint efforts to shut down the open-air drug markets in the Tenderloin and SoMa are still ongoing,” SFPD said.

The arrests and seizures were made as part of the SFPD Drug Market Agency Coordination Center (DMACC), a downtown command center operated as a joint effort between the SFPD, the SF Department of Emergency Management and the SF Department of Public Health.