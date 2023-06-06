SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man was sentenced to six years in federal prison after he sold fentanyl that caused a person to fatally overdose, the United States Department of Justice said. Celin David Doblado-Canaca, 40, of San Francisco pleaded guilty on April 4 to distributing fentanyl.

Doblado-Canaca admitted that he sold drugs in San Francisco’s Tenderloin District. He sold the drugs that wound up killing a person on May 18, 2020, and was arrested two days later, the DOJ said.

Doblado-Canaca sold the drugs on May 18 to a buyer who he had been in business with before. The buyer then gave the drugs to two people in San Bruno.

The DOJ said that both of these people snorted the drug, thinking it was cocaine when it was actually fentanyl. Both victims overdosed. One survived and one died.

On May 20, 2020, Doblado-Canaca agreed to meet the buyer from May 18 in the Tenderloin for another deal, per the DOJ. This time, the buyer was accompanied by an undercover officer.

Doblado-Canaca sold three small bags of fentanyl and was arrested. He was also in possession of eight more bags of fentanyl and 13 bags of heroin.

He was officially charged on Oct. 28, 2021, with one count of distributing fentanyl, and he pleaded guilty.

In addition to six years in prison, Doblado-Canaca is ordered to serve three years of supervision after he is released. He will also have to pay restitution.