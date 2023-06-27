SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Francisco drug dealer was swiftly convicted by a jury for trafficking fentanyl and methamphetamine in a notorious spot for open-air drug markets.

Demetrio Macario, 32, was trafficking narcotics on the corner of Seventh Street and Market Street when he was arrested on March 9, according to prosecutors.

Macario was convicted of possession for sale of fentanyl and methamphetamine.

“The jury’s verdict holds Mr. Macario accountable and sends a strong message that San Franciscans are fed up and will no longer tolerate open-air drug markets,” District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said Tuesday.

“My office will aggressively prosecute drug dealers and continue to fight to restore safety to entire neighborhoods that have been held hostage by illegal drug dealing, and the violence that it brings, for far too long,” Jenkins said.

Undercover police officers were watching suspected drug dealers on Market Street in March when, “officers observed (one) suspect retrieve suspected narcotics from a bag held by Mr. Macario. The unknown suspect was also observed weighing and distributing the suspected narcotics in exchange for cash from several people in the immediate presence of Mr. Macario,” the District Attorney’s Office wrote.

Macario was carrying enough doses in the backpack to potentially kill nearly 50,000 people, according to prosecutors.

“When police officers moved to arrest Mr. Macario and the seller, the seller fled. Mr. Macario was apprehended with 99.8 grams of fentanyl, 79 grams of methamphetamine, and an electronic scale,” the DA’s Office wrote.

Prosecutors said they were able to develop a strong case against Macario based on “outstanding” investigative work performed by the San Francisco Police Department’s Tenderloin Plain Clothes Team and Narcotics Unit.

Between July 2022 and June 2023, the District Attorney’s Office filed 779 felony narcotics cases. Prosecutors said they filed 95 pre-trial detention motions in the most egregious cases because of the extreme public safety risks posed by drug dealers. Of the 95 detention motions filed, the court only granted 15 to deny bail.

Currently there are 521 people with open bench warrants who failed to appear in court for narcotics sales cases after they were released from custody by San Francisco judges. Nearly 150 of the 521 have more than one open case pending.

Macario has been in custody since his arrest on March 9. He faces up to three years in state prison when he is sentenced on July 18.