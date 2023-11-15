(KRON) — A San Jose man who admitted to selling a counterfeit pill that contained fentanyl to an unknowing victim in a Fremont bar, later resulting in their overdose death, has been sentenced to over six years in prison, according to the United States Department of Justice.

Ian Edward Parrish, 28, of San Jose, pleaded guilty to distributing the fentanyl that resulted in the fatal overdose on Aug. 28. On Tuesday, an 80-month prison sentence was announced by U.S. Attorney Ismail J. Ramsey and Federal Bureau of Investigations Special Agent in Charge Robert K. Tripp.

In the plea agreement, Parrish admitted to selling four pills to a man in a Fremont bar on Aug. 16, 2022. When the victim asked Parrish if the pills were real Percocet, a prescription pain killer, Parrish said that they were. However, two of the pills were counterfeit and contained fentanyl. Parrish would admit in the plea agreement that he did not actually know if the pills were genuine Percocet, despite what he told the victim.

Shortly after leaving the bar and taking one of the pills, prosecutors said that the victim “began to sway and lose balance, and then lost consciousness.” Emergency personnel would pronounce the man dead at the scene.

Parrish admitted that the victim’s death was caused by the pill that he sold him as part of the plea agreement.

U.S. District Judge Araceli Martínez-Olguín, who handed down the 80-month sentence, also ordered Parrish to serve three years of supervision after his prison sentence is completed.