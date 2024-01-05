(KRON) — A San Jose father who is charged with the fentanyl overdose death of his infant daughter, Phoenix Castro, pleaded not guilty to all charges on Friday, prosecutors told KRON4.

A Santa Clara County judge scheduled a preliminary hearing for David Anthony Castro to begin on January 16.

The 3-month-old infant, referred to in court documents as “Baby Phoenix,” died on May 13 in a home littered with illicit drugs, according police and prosecutors. The father called 911 and was the only parent at home at the time, the San Jose Police Department said.

The District Attorney’s Office charged the 38-year-old father with felony endangering or injuring the health of a child, and a special allegation of corporal injury of a child resulting in death.

Phoenix’s mother, Emily De La Creda, died of a fentanyl overdose just two months after her baby died, according to court documents. The father’s behavior during his daughter’s short life demonstrated “clear disregard” for Phoenix’s health and well-being, prosecutors said. The infant was still too young to know how to crawl.

“Despite both his baby’s and (De La Creda’s) death from overdose, defendant still did not alter his behavior or home environment. When SJPD arrested the defendant for Phoenix’s death on October 19, 2023, more drugs and paraphernalia were located inside the home,” prosecutors wrote in court documents.

The infant’s death sparked an outcry from concerned community members. Last month, Santa Clara County leaders pledged to fix a “broken” Child Protective Services system at the county’s Department of Family and Children’s Services. Supervisors unanimously approved a motion to reform DFCS.

County Supervisor Sylvia Arenas said the circumstances around Phoenix’s death were “shocking and heart wrenching. They are also unacceptable.”

David Castro remains in jail without bail, according to inmate records.